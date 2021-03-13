Govt taking practical steps for development, prosperity of women in all fields: Governor

LAHORE, Mar 13 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government will respect the decision of the court if the opposition moves the court against election of Sadiq Sanjrani as Chairman Senate.

Responding to the media persons at a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here on Saturday, he said the PTI government had always respected the decisions of the courts, adding that the opposition should honor the verdict of the ballot.

Senator Sadiq Sanjrani as re-elected Chairman Senate after defeating his rival Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani 48-42 in the election held on Friday.

“Sadiq Sanjarani has been elected chairman of the Senate in accordance with the constitution and in a transparent manner and the opposition should accept the results instead of making a fuss about it”, he responded to a query.

On open ballot in Senate elections, he invited the opposition parties to support the government efforts for legislation on open ballot in the future Senate elections, adding that the opposition should give up politics of stubbornness and negotiate with the government on legislation for the open ballot.

“PTI government is all willing to table legislation on open ballot as it will strengthen democracy and bring about transparency”, he responded.

Sarwar, to a question, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly asked the opposition parties to adopt method of open ballot for the Senate elections but the opposition rejected the idea, adding that today the opposition politicians were pointing fingers at each other after losing the Chairman Senate elections.

He further said unfortunately political parties in Pakistan accept only those election results which favour them, otherwise all are rejected with criticism.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that previous governments had been only paying lip service regarding resolving women’s issues but the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided employment opportunities to women.

He said practical steps have been taken for development and prosperity of women in all fields, due to which today women in every field, including entrepreneurship have progressed immensely and are even ahead of men.

Governor Punjab said without empowerment of women, development of any country is impossible, adding that all sections of society should fulfill their responsibility to ensure women rights.

Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab, famous singer Humaira Arshad, former famous actress Nishu were present on the occasion. A large number of women from different walks of life also attended the ceremony.