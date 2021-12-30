ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): The government introduced the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 in the National Assembly on Thursday aimed at tax reforms in the country.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tareen introduced the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 in the House. The Speaker Asad Qaisar announced that detailed discussion on this legislative proposal would be held in the House and bill would not be referred the standing committee.

Despite ruckus in the House by the opposition lawmakers, the House took supplementary agenda and Minister for Finance and Revenue introduced the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill was referred to the relevant committee for deliberation.