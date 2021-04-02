ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that the government was making all out efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as well as overcoming its adverse impacts on national economy.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Pakistan-origin British Dr Tariq Mahmood, who called on him here, said the third wave of coronavirus was getting severer in Pakistan, a foreign ministry press release said.

He said the anti-COVID vaccination was moving ahead successfully in phases.

The foreign minister lauded the services of Pakistani doctors, nurses and health workers living in the UK during the pandemic.

They discussed the overall situation of COVID pandemic and the matters of mutual interests.

Dr Tariq Mahmood thanked the foreign minister for encouraging remarks.