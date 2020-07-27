Govt strives to meet SDGs targets through young women empowerment : Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday said his government was striving to empower female youth to ensure sustainable socio-economic development of the country through successful achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets. “Our government is committed to empower youth, with special focus on young women, so that the targets of Sustainable Development Goals are achieved,” Usman told the tele-conference, held here for the virtual launch of ‘Young Women in Pakistan: Status Report 2020’.

The report was launched by the United Nations Women Pakistan and the National Commission on the Status of Women with support from the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Pakistan, said a news release issued here. The report seeks to address knowledge gaps by identifying needs, priorities and action for empowerment of young women, and support advocacy for increased investment in young women. It looks at the status of young women in Pakistan and shows how strategic investment will accelerate progress and actions to empower them.

“The report is a great initiative for all of us to understand the challenges young women face and seek advice for informed policies and actions to address those challenges,” the SAPM stressed, while underscoring the importance of young women’s empowerment for the country’s sustainable socio-economic development. “Empowering young women is key to Pakistan’s sustainable social and economic development,” he remarked.

He also told the participants about the initiatives taken by the government for female youth empowerment. The government was determined to empower young women through a range of initiatives including Kamyab Jawan Programme, Youth Councils and Hunarmand Pakistan, he added. “We look forward to working in close collaboration with UN Women to ensure young women have equal access to skill development opportunities and resources,” Usman Dar said.