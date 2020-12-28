Govt ready for dialogue with PDM through parliament; on electoral reforms agenda: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the government was ready to hold dialogue with the serious leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance not with the political interns like Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto.

Addressing a news conference here, the federal minister said the Prime Minister, Imran Khan has already expressed his agreement to come to the negotiating table with the mature leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

“The government has already decided the forum and agenda for dialogue; the forum for the dialogue will be parliament and agenda will be electoral reforms”, he said.

The minister stated that dialogue was not possible with the political interns who did not know about history of the country that how it was created and never read a single book.

“Serious leadership of the PDM alliance has to come forward and take charge to initiate dialogue”, he stressed.

Criticizing the yesterdays PDM meeting at Larkana, Chaudhry Fawad said this meeting was a matter of disgrace for PP and PML-N but “neither those (PPP) who called them (PML-N) in the meeting were ashamed nor those who attended the meeting”.

During the 1979 Marshal Law, Mian Nawaz Sharif (the then right hand of General Zia-ul-Haq) and his family were among those who distributed sweets. Similarly,

PML-N distributed sweets when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged.

While now they all together marked the death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto during the public meeting which was ridiculous, he said.

The federal minister also criticized the leadership of PDM alliance for not uttering a single word for the seven martyred soldiers in Balochistan yesterday.

He said PDM has provided a stage to these so-called nationalists who were continuously speaking against army and judiciary.

“Interestingly when Sharif family goes to Punjab, they raise slogan `Jaag Punjabi Jaag’ while pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto when are in Interior Sindh.

They praise of armed forces in front of army and malign the same army in front of Narendar Modi”, Chaudhry Fawad said, adding “they change their colour like Chameleon”.

The opposition alliance, he said, was continuously targeting Punjab, federation, army and judiciary in their speeches.

The federal minister said the political interns Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto wanted to get first jobs of their life as Prime Ministers.

Maryam Nawaz did not run even her own kitchen in her entire life as she lived in her father’s house. While Bilawal who never contributed in any field in his whole life was now submitting his Curriculum Vitae to become Prime Minister, he said.

Maryam Nawaz was putting the whole country at risk due to her rift with her uncle Shahbaz Sharif and cousin, Hamza Shahbaz. Infact she was gaining all the political advantage of Shahbaz Sharif’s imprisonment right now, he added.

The PDM public meetings in Lahore, Gujranwala and other cities had already reflected their standing and worth. And now they were planning to move to Islamabad with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman.

He said the senior person like Miftah Ismail, Muhammad Zubair and even Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were on the back foot in the PDM yesterday’s meeting.

He pointed out that Maryam Nawaz made tall claims about tendering resignations by the members of the parliament but no one was in favour of resigning including Asif Ali Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif.

“Only Maulana Fazal-ur Rahman, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were interested in resignations”, he said.