Govt pursuing policies on climate action: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the government was actively pursuing policies that integrate climate action across all sectors, with initiatives designed to build resilience and sustainability.

In a message on Earth Hour Day observed on March 22, 2025, he said, “Programs like Recharge Pakistan are restoring ecosystems, while policies such as the National Adaptation Plan (2023) and National Clean Air Policy (2023) provide a strategic roadmap for a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

He said, “Every year during Earth Hour, millions around the world switch off their lights—a symbolic gesture to inspire action, raise awareness, and empower individuals, businesses, and communities to adopt sustainable practices.”

“Despite contributing less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan is among the most climate-vulnerable countries. We have witnessed devastating floods, scorching heatwaves, and prolonged droughts—events that threaten millions of lives, food security, water resources, and urban infrastructure,” he noted.

He said, “Our commitment to renewable energy expansion, plastic waste reduction, and green job creation is laying the foundation for long-term environmental stewardship. However, policies alone are not enough—true change begins at home. Every action, no matter how small, strengthens the collective momentum toward a sustainable tomorrow.”

“This Earth Hour beginning 8:30 pm tonight, let us unplug to reconnect—with our families, our communities, and the Earth itself—for a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow,” he added.