Govt promoting technical education, IT sector for economic growth, job creation: PM

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday said the government was working for the promotion of technical education and information technology to ensure sustainable economic growth which would ultimately help generate more jobs and empower country’s youth.

Addressing the inauguration function of new block at Malakand University, the Prime Minister said developed nations’ success was attributed to their priorities they accorded to quality education, research and knowledge based economy and that is why his government was investing on human resource development for rapid economic growth and generate more employment opportunities.

He said NUML University was providing quality education to thousands of aspiring students and hoped it would soon become on a par with the Oxford University. Al Qadir University would be completed by this September and it would also become a hub of quality education and research works, he added.

The Prime Minister said the country’s wealth had been stolen for the past 30 years and its plunderers had either taken shelter in hospitals or fled away abroad to escape accountability.

Happiness, he remarked, could only be achieved by following the right path and serving people with dedication and commitment.

The Prime Minister said there was no short cut in life for achieving goals and all objectives could be achieved through hard work and professionalism, adding aimless life destroyed potential of individuals.

Imran Khan said Pakistan possessed all the potential to become a developed country and great responsibility lied on the educational institutions by bringing intellectual revolution among students as per Quaid e Azam and Allama Iqbal’s vision.

He said when his government took over the country’s reigns it was facing massive loans’ burden and bank default and national kitty was almost empty. With the support of friendly countries and his government’s strong economic policies, he said, the country was now heading towards a right direction of economic stability and prosperity.

The country, prime minister said had come out of difficult economic situation now and his government had returned a record Rs6.2 trillions interest loans during last two and a half years, whereas, PMLN could only repay Rs3 trillions during the same period. In comparison, his government had returned Rs35 trillion as repayment and loans interests whereas PMLN had paid back only Rs20 trillions, he informed.

The Prime Minister said the government was focusing on mega development projects to generate economic and financial resources. In addition to two mega projects of Bhasha and Mohmand dams to meet energy needs, Ravi and Business Cities were also being established in Lahore with potential to generate Rs6000 billion revenue and promote economic activities, he added.

Priority, he said was being given to the construction industry keeping in view its enormous potential to generate employment opportunities, besides providing low-cost housing to poor, labourers, farmers and have-nots. Thirty industries would be directly benefited from the promotion of construction industry in Pakistan, he added.

Following construction of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), he said over 300,000 acres of land would be irrigated in DI Khan and adjoining districts that would bring green revolution in southern districts of the KP.

He said the area on right bank of the River Indus was the most suitable option for Olive plantation and a substantial revenue could be generated by promoting its cultivation, besides, saving hefty revenue being spent on edible oil’s import.

The Prime Minister also hinted to soon announce a new policy for the further promotion of agriculture sector in the country.

Imran Khan said promotion of tourism in the country was the cornerstone of PTI government’s policy and the domestic tourism had now taken off, especially in the KP.

He said Malaysia was earning about $20billion, Turkey $40billion, Switzerland from $60billion to $80 billion from tourism and Pakistan’s northern areas including Gilgit Baltistan and KP have more land than Switzerland where skiing sports could be developed to generate substantial revenue for the national kitty.

Malaysia, he said had achieved remarkable success by promoting cottage and others industries due to the prudent leadership of its Prime Minister, Dr Mahathir Mohammad.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was briefed about salient features of the newly inaugurated block in Malakand University.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Vice Chancellor University of Malakand.

