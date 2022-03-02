Govt. prioritizing development of Balochistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, March 2 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that for the first time in the country’s history, the present government was taking steps for the development of Balochistan on priority basis.

The prime minister was talking to his special assistant Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that the talented young workforce of the province was a precious asset of the country.

During the meeting, issues related to the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the province, their return to homes and the progress on the ongoing uplift projects in the province were discussed.