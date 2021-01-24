Govt prepared to defeat opposition in case of no-confidence motion: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, Jan 24 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would defeat Pakistan Democratic Movement, in case, it would table no-confidence move, as proposed by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Talking to media persons after attending Chehlam of late Husnain Bhutta, a religious leader, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Bilawal Bhutto acknowledged the democratically elected government by extending proposal of tabling no-confidence

motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Now, Bilawal should shun term “selected ” and, call elected PM. ‘No Confidence Motion’ is part of constitution, he said adding, now Bilawal admitted the democratically elected government.

Qureshi also maintained that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) lacked unity and similarly, the un-natural alliance had been collapsed. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam have also been divided into groups.

Responding to a question about Justice (Retd) Azmat Saeed as Chairman Broadsheet Probe Committee, Qureshi remarked that opposition would not agree on any name. He, however added, if opposition have “clean hands” then it should not worry.

PTI government has no relation to Broadsheet agreement or its suspension, said Qureshi. He however added that PM Imran Khan wanted inquiry to make things clear.

About submission of party asset details with Election Commission, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that PTI had handed over list of 40,000 donors.

Now, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should also submit details of donors, Qureshi observed. It was first time in country that Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced political fund raising, he said.

To another question, Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that Kashmiris and minorities were not safe in India. Pakistani diplomats would not participate in ceremonies of Republic Day of India.

Responding to a query regarding new United States administration and Afghan peace process, Qureshi remarked that Pakistan and United States of America (USA) have same policy on Afghanistan as the both countries (Pak-USA) wanted peace there.

Pakistan believed that there was no military solution of Afghanistan issue. Pakistan in its meetings with different United States delegations always supported dialogue process for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

“Reduction in violence leads to ceasefire”, the FM said. He informed that he wrote a letter to the new minister of foreign affairs USA, and apprised him about different developments on the regional circumstances.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hoped that the relationships between Pakistan and new administration of USA would improve further. Qureshi stated that now, Pakistan was shifting from geo strategic to geo economic position.

Things have changed at global level within last four years, he said adding, now, India could not present its so-called secular face because in the current circumstances it was heading towards Hindutva state.

Replying to an question on Turkey and Azerbaijan, the Foreign Minister observed that Pakistan and Turkey had supported Azerbaijan as per resolutions of United Nations. People of Azerbaijan paid rich tribute to Pakistan for this support, he said.

Qureshi categorically stated that Pakistan had not made any agreement, which could damage interests of any brotherly country.

About internal challenges, Shah Mahmood stated that he himself inspected different locations in the city and checked quantity as well as quality of flour.

He, however expressed satisfaction over availability of flour in the city. He said the government was importing wheat as per requirement, adding, taxes on wheat import

were reduced or lifted to meet shortfall, he said.

About increase in prices of electricity and petrol, Qureshi held last regime responsible.

He stated that PML-N government contracted costly agreements.

He added that the incumbent government was planning the best management and delivery strategies to check inflation ratio.

Responding to another question about no punishment to mafias, Qureshi maintained that it was very first time that the government was fighting against the powerful mafia.

The government would continue exposing mafias, he said adding, measures against mafia were being taken in a systematic way.

In his response to a question about appointments in different government organizations, he stated that the government was appointing the best persons in state entities as per constitution.

The foreign minister also paid rich tribute to late Husnain Bhutta saying that he played vital role for maintaining unity and discouraging sectarianism.\867