Govt okays digital banking facility for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): The government on Thursday approved digital bank account facility for the overseas Pakistanis to help them make payments, investments and avail all allied facilities while being abroad. Introduced on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instruction, the Roshan Digital Account would be launched by first week of September. In a meeting held here, the prime minister was briefed about the features of the digital account and the facilities to be provided to the expatriates thereafter. The State Bank of Pakistan would introduce the digital accounts through eight major banks which would enable the expatriates to open their accounts while being at home. The prime minister appreciated the State Bank governor and collaborating banks for introducing the digital account and said the expatriates were the precious national asset. He said the facilitation of those taking part in the national development while living far away from their dear ones, was government’s priority.