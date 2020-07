Govt measures for South Punjab aimed at empowering people: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the measures being taken by the present government for South Punjab were aimed at giving the people of that area representation and empowering them so that their problems could be resolved at their doorsteps.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to South Punjab here. He also directed for the constitution of a committee led by Shah Mehmood Qureshi that would meet Chief Minister Punjab and talk about the problems relating to administrative matters.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Syed Fakhar Imam, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Ministers of State Zartaj Gul, Muhmmad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, MNAs Malik Amir Amir Dogar, Zahoor Hussain Quresh, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Tahir Iqbal, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Makhdoom Sami ul Hassan Gilani, Syed Mubeen Ahmad, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Amir Talal Gopang, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Niaz Ahmad Jhakkar, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Mazari, kunwal Shozab, Dr. Afzal Dhandla, Sanaullah Mastikhel and Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari.