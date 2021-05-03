Govt making sincere efforts for welfare of less privileged strata of society: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, May 03 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the present government stood committed to the welfare of the underprivileged strata of society.

Talking to the media here, she said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was working hard to materialize the dream of construction of low-cost houses into reality.

Dr Firdous said that 133 sites had been identified across the province for Prime Minister’s affordable housing scheme and 54 locations had also been chosen in the first phase for the construction of houses. The work would be started on a priority basis at 32 sites, she said.

The Special Assistant said the Punjab government had provided Rs 3 billion for the development work of this scheme. She said the monthly installment of the house would be around Rs 10,000. The house size had been increased from 3 marlas to 3.5 marlas on the directions of CM, she added.

Dr Firdous said work was in progress on this project in Sargodha while the scheme was being started in 10 tehsils including Chiniot, Lahore, DG Khan, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khanewal and others. She said in the first phase, more than 10,000 houses would be constructed for low-income families in 32 tehsils of Punjab.

The construction of affordable houses for the low-income people was the flagship programme of the PTI government and the journalist community could also benefit from this scheme, she said.

The SACM said that Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had taken notice of the Sialkot incident and sought a report and also directed an impartial inquiry in this regard.

Every aspect of the incident would be investigated and an inquiry report would be submitted to Chief Minister, she said.

She said the matter related to public relief was mismanaged in Sialkot and the Chief Secretary Punjab was also misbriefed about the incident.

The Special Assistant said that Chief Minister had expressed displeasure over long queues of people for sugar in Ramadan bazaars.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said that bureaucracy and the public representatives were two important pillars of the government as both wanted to provide relief to the people.