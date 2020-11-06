Govt making efforts to change Pakistan on model of Riyasat-e-Madina: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran

Khan was making efforts to changing Pakistan on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina despite all hurdles and difficulties.

Addressing a press conference here along with Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam and Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, he said, “We have decided our

destination and with the grace of Allah, the ultimate aim of the prime minister is to change Pakistan on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina and traditions of Islamic history and caliphs.”

To a question, he said no decision was taken about the privatization of Pakistan Television and denied the news circulating about it.

To another question, he said the government was dismayed at the incidents of violence in the country.