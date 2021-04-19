Govt making efforts for provision of relief to common man: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Monday said the government was making hectic efforts for provision of relief to the common man by controlling artificial inflation in the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that a profiteering gang was involved in artificial inflation but the government would deal with them with an iron hand.

He said the PTI government was taking all possible measures for provision of basic necessities of life including education, health to people despite limited resources.

He said the PTI government had initiated ‘New Pakistan Housing Project’ to materialize the dreams of own house of poor segment of society.

He said this project was a gift for the government employees.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard to change the fate of the worker class.