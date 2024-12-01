Govt followed IHC order to ensure law and order during PTI protest: Secretary Interior

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP): Interior Secretary Capt. (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha on Sunday said that on November 21, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued directives to the federal government to maintain law and order in the federal capital at any cost.

Addressing a press conference here at the Press Information Department (PID), the Secretary said the High Court also directed the Minister for Interior to engage the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership regarding the maintenance of law and order.

He further said that because of the visit of the Belarusian president and a high-level Chinese delegation, as well as the law and order situation in Kurram, the PTI was repeatedly asked to postpone its protest.

The Secretary said that the High Court had upheld the right to protest while emphasizing the need to adhere to legal requirements. He mentioned that in the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, it was clearly written that protesters were required to submit an application at least seven days in advance, and after that, the District Magistrate would designate a suitable location for the demonstration. The PTI leadership was repeatedly informed about this legal requirement, but no application was submitted.

The court also emphasized the need to protect people’s lives and property during protest, particularly with the ongoing visit of the Belarusian President and the presence of key government buildings and embassies in the Red Zone. In the light of these security concerns, a comprehensive security plan was devised and implemented to ensure public safety, he added.

Khurram said during the march, the violent protesters aggressively attacked the law enforcement agencies’ personnel on duty. They used weapons including steel slingshots, stun grenades, tear gas shells, nail-studded batons etc. to force their way into the red zone. The protesters damaged the public and private properties in the Blue Area.

He said law enforcement agencies’ personnel despite suffering serious injuries showed extreme restraint while dealing with the violent protesters led by trained miscreants.

Three Rangers personnel assigned on duty at a check post in Islamabad were martyred, besides, a police constable was also martyred by the violent protesters, he added.

The Secretary said the Pakistan Army was deployed in Islamabad under Article 245 of the Constitution and the purpose of its deployment was to secure important installations and ensure a safe environment for foreign diplomats and visiting delegations.

He categorically rejected the claim of the use of force by law enforcement agencies and said that Police and Rangers did not use live ammunition to disperse the violent and unruly mob.