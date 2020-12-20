LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that for the first time, the incumbent government had launched a comprehensive and well defined sports policy to strengthen sports structure at

lower level.

Addressing a press conference, she said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistani

youth with countless abilities and the young players had brought laurels for the

country in all fields of sports.

An agenda to revive all sport grounds in Punjab would be implemented to provide

best sports opportunities to the emerging players, she said.

Dr Firdous said that doors of Governor’s house were open for players, adding that

yesterday’s boxing event which was arranged by renowned boxer Amir Khan and

facilitated by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar helped the international

players to highlight positive image of the country abroad.

She said that boxer Muhammad Waseem Khan played a significant role in highlighting

the soft image of Baluchistan.

The SACM said that it was essential to revive sports grounds for healthy environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Boxer Amir Khan said, he believed that Waseem would

become Pakistan’s world champion. He said that Waseem has strength, power and

style which a good boxer had possessed.