Govt decides to use technology to settle down electoral issues

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the government have decided to remove ambiguities in electoral process by using technology to settle down matters related to election among political parties.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has been manufactured which would be presented tot the Prime Minister.

He said, the machine which has been prepared, has no internet connection and EVM has also its own operating system with no software.

Science and Technology minister said the machine can not be hacked, the receipt which would be generated through machine could be balloted in the box, he added.

He said EVM would be helpful to save time for collecting and announcing results, audit would be possible through a bar code and data a every polling station can be accessed easily.

He said machine is also a user friendly with multi feathers, adding that the government wanted opposition to put useful suggestion on electoral reforms but they criticized with out knowing anything.