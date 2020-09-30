Govt decides 'no change in petrol price for next 15 days'

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): The government on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday decided to maintain the price of petrol and reduce the price of High Speed Diesel by Rs 2.40 per litre for next 15 days.

“No increase in price of petrol and decrease of Rs 2.40 per litre in HSD for next 15 days,” the Prime Minister Office said.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs 103.97 per litre, whereas the per-litre prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs 106.6, Rs 65.29, and Rs 62.86, respectively.