Govt committed to providing affordable electricity to consumers: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Thursday said that the present government was fully committed to providing affordable electricity to the end consumers.

Addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of 500 kV Switching Station Maira, the minister expressed the hope that Pakistan would make progress and prosper despite host of challenges.

He said stalled development of Pakistan in last few years has again been started vigorously under the leadership of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said Rs 7 billion Maira Switching Station Project would bring prosperity to the entire area. The project would run for over 100 years and would be a source of green energy, he added.

The Switching Station would cost around PKR 7 billion and would be constructed over an area of 80 acres land. The Switching Station has a completion period of 20 months and it would help evacuation of clean, reliable and affordable energy to the National Grid, he said.

He said it would also reduce load shedding in the country and bring basket price of electricity down. The project would serve as an interconnection for evacuation of power from Neelum Jhelum (969 MW), Karot (720 MW), Mahl (640 MW), Azad Pattan (700.7 MW) and Kohala (1124 MW) hydropower projects.

Khurram said the incumbent government inherited the development agenda of Pakistan from our party Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Lauding China support in various development projects, the minister said that there was a tremendous contribution of our iron brother China in Pakistan’s development. China always come forward to help us during odd hours, he remarked.

He said when no one was ready to invest in Pakistan due to terrorism wave in the past, China on request of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif launched many development projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in our country.

The minister also acknowledged financial support of Asian Development Bank for the 500 kV Switching Station.

He directed the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) officials to provide maximum jobs to the local people in the project.

He said although the price of electricity would not go down immediately but the government has laid foundation for generation of low-cost hydel electricity in the country.

He also appreciated the efforts of NTDC Management for pursuing the project efficiently.

During the ceremony, CEO CET, the contractor company, Ms Zhang Li, said that her company would complete the project well before deadline.

MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan also addressed the ground breaking ceremony and said that the project site was handed over to the contractor on October 4, 2022. He said that NTDC was executing its development projects vigorously for timely completion.

NTDC officers , contractors and large number of locals were also present during the ceremony.

Earlier, the minister laid down the foundation stone of 500 kV Maira Switching Station near Kahuta.