Govt committed to ensure provision of education, children rights: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, Nov 20 (APP): Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said that all necessary measures would be taken to protect rights of children and making them useful citizens in the society.

In his message on the occasion of International Children’s Day, the Chief Minister said that this day reaffirms our commitment to take such steps with collective responsibility to protect the rights of children who are our future.

He said that the present government was committed to ensure quality education, health and protection of the rights of the children and was working day and night to provide a healthy environment to the children.

The Chief Minister stressed that parents should also pay special attention to their children’s education as well as their training and character building.

He maintained that Islam also teaches us for best caring of children and protection their rights saying that our government was aware of the need for safety and development of children and the welfare of children was at the forefront of our policies.

We will take all possible steps to provide a conducive environment for our children as well as make them useful citizens of the country.