SIALKOT, Mar 07 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to empowering women and give equal rights to them.

She said that no society can ever progress without giving women their due rights.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that

March 8 was celebrated as ‘International Women’s Day’ every year and under the dynamic

leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was committed to empowering

women legally, economically, financially and socially at grassroots level.

Dr Firdous said that historic steps were being taken for the elimination of gender

discrimination, safeguarding the rights of women and giving them socio-economic empowerment.

SACM said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was introducing women empowerment projects under the Women Empowerment Act, adding that the government was taking steps to enforce women-friendly laws.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan wants to ensure the provision of women’s rights,” she added.

Dr Firdous said that the women will be given every possible opportunity to express their abilities.

She said that the disinformation cell of the immature opposition was spreading chaos on social media.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members have expressed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the parliament and the opposition is upset and worried about the success,” she said.

SACM said the political orphans were making hues and cry and challenging the government on the media screen and were not ready to come to parliament whereas the government was ready to face the opposition in the parliament.

Rumors of change of the CM Punjab were being spread, she said and added that the Prime Minister had full confidence on the CM Punjab. Expressing confidence on CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the entire Punjab PTI MNA’s voted for the Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

Dr Firdous said, “The opposition who won the toss in the Senate seat ran away on the captain’s batting.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan won the vote of confidence by securing 178 votes, she added.

The government was in competition not with the opposition but with inflation as it was

one of the major challenges being faced by the country.

We will serve Pakistan on every front and Punjab was fully aware of its responsibilities

as a big brother, the SACM concluded.