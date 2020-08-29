Governor Sindh makes telephonic call to CEO K.Electric

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has expressed great concern over prolonged suspension of power supply in Karachi since heavy shower on Thursday and said non-restoration of electric supply by K.Electric even after two consecutive days was out of his perception.

The governor expressed these sentiments in his telephonic call to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.Electric Monis Alvi on Saturday, a private news channel reported.

Imran Ismail stressed for early restoration of power supply on emergency basis and said human tragedy was emerging in various areas of the metropolis.

CEO K.Electric told the governor that power supply was suspended for public safety from electrocutions.