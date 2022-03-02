Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met the Most Revd. and Rt. Honorable Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and talked about government’s measures regarding religious freedom in Pakistan and promotion of religious harmony, besides matters of mutual interest.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a welcome reception by the Church of Pakistan here during which Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar told the Most Revd. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby about the steps taken to provide safety and facilities to the minorities in Pakistan, says a press release issued here by the Governor’s House on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar welcomed the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and his delegation. He said the government is taking all measures to ensure religious harmony in Pakistan and the safety of the lives of its minorities.

“Pakistan is the country that provides complete religious freedom and protection to its minorities and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is taking practical steps to provide maximum relief for health and education along with other facilities to minorities”, Sarwar assured.

Sarwar said the societies which do not give rights to minorities cannot make progress, adding that India is the country where minorities have been pushed against the wall and these minorities are on the verge of genocide. He said the Indian leaders like Prime Minister Modi have become the supporters of religious extremists.

He said all minority groups have been given rights as per the vision of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, adding that all minorities including Christians are playing an exceptional role in the development, stability and peace of Pakistan.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the performance of all departments including education, and health along with other institutions working under the Christian minority group are exhibiting exceptional performance. He said it is necessary to empower minorities for the development of a country.

The Most Revd. and Rt. Archbishop of Canterbury, who is Head of the Church of England as well, appreciated the steps taken by the government regarding religious freedom and the protection of Christians. He praised the measures under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for maintaining peace as well.

Justin Welby hailed the exceptional steps of the government for the promotion of religious harmony. He said, “We will fully support Pakistan in its efforts to eliminate terrorism and maintain peace.” He appreciated sacrifices of Pakistan’s security institutions and the nation in order to eliminate terrorism and maintain peace, adding that the whole world will have to work together to maintain peace in the world.

The Most Revd. Archbishop Justin Wellby thanked Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for his services as an MP in Britain and Scotland. He said that Anas Sarwar, son of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, is also doing exceptional work in various sectors including health as leader of the Scottish Labour Party. He also appreciated the steps being taken by Governor Punjab and Begum Perveen Sarwar for the provision of clean water and serving the underprivileged.