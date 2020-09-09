Governor Punjab hosts dinner to Chief Minister, provincial cabinet

LAHORE, Sep 09 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday hosted a dinner to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and provincial ministers at the Governor’s House during which all reiterated the resolve to counter opposition’s negative agenda against the government through popular public support.

The cabinet also expressed their commitment to work for the progress and development of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Political matters including various challenges came under discussion during this meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari, Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Law Minister Raja Mohammad Basharat, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rahid, Provincial Minister Agriculture Noman Langriyal, Minister Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam, Provincial Ministers Shaukat Ali Laleka, Raja Arshad Hafeez, Raja Yasir Hamayun, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and Husnain Jahaniyan were present at the dinner.

The Governor Punjab commended relief given to the public by the Punjab government in Health and Education sectors along with the smart lockdown policy of the government.

He said agenda of the PTI government was to empower the poor lot and facilitate them in every aspect. He said the opposition should wait till 2023 as the masses had given a mandate to rule the country till the next general election.

He said the PTI government would not compromise on its principled stance of accountability without discrimination. He said the credit of saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy went to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team.

The Governor said public had rejected the opposition in the 2018 general election and opposition would not succeed in its politics of division and protest. He said the general election would take place in 2023 and with public support the PTI government would complete its constitutional term till 2023.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said practical steps were being taken to provide basic facilities to the people of Punjab, adding that the government would fulfil its promise of devolution of power through Local Government (LG) elections.

Buzdar said the government was utilizing all resources to develop urban as well as rural areas of the province.

The Chief Minister Punjab said the PTI government would deliver on its election manifesto, adding that a new era of progress and development in Punjab had started.