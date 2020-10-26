LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi and briefed the President on political and administrative affairs in the province besides the issues at the universities during a meeting at the Governor’s House, on Monday.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi arrived in the provincial metropolis on a two-day visit and he was received by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. First Lady Mrs. Samina Alvi is also accompanying the President.

President Dr. Arif Alvi is due to inaugurate Coronavirus Heroes Wall – the wall built to pay tribute to COVID-19 Heroes – and Quran Garden at the Governor’s House on 27th October (Tuesday).

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi said development and stability of the country were top priority of the government for which all the institutions were working in unison, adding that the elements trying to destabilize Pakistan would not be allowed to fulfill their nefarious designs. He said peace was the ultimate solution to strengthen the country.

The President said despite all challenges on the economic front, the country was taking great leaps, adding that the international organizations were also acknowledging the economic development of Pakistan. He said award of scholarships to students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and ex-FATA districts was a historic initiative.

The Governor Punjab briefed the President on scholarships for Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and ex-FATA students in universities in Punjab, transforming universities from electricity to solar energy and other educational initiatives.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, during the meeting, said a number of welfare projects were launched by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, including Ehsas Program. He said Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was an unprecedented initiative which would bring about economic prosperity in the country. He said credit for saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy was due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Governor Punjab said Corona Heroes Wall was installed at the Governor’s House to acknowledge the services who rendered valuable services during the coronavirus pandemic in the province and these heroes would always be remembered in the history of Pakistan.