Governor assures industrialists for Fed Govt support

KARACHI, Sep 28 (APP):Sindh Governor Imran Ismil Monday assured the business community that the federal government would extend all possible assistance to them for industrial growth and of country’s exports.

Addressing members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry here, the governor said the government was trying its best to explore more natural gas reservoirs and alternative sources of energy.

Members of National Assembly from Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fahim Khan and Akram Chema, and Member of Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar, President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Senior Vice President Ikram Rajput, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain, former Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Director General, Anti-Narcotics Forece Brig. Masood Ahmed Janhua, Chairman and Chief Executive of Korangi Industrial and Trading Estate Limited, Zubair Chhaya, KATI’s former presidents Khalid Tawab, Gulzar Feroze and Danish Khan, Executive Committee’s members of the association and other prominent businessmen attended the interactive meeting.

The governor said without strong and sustained economy, a country could not prosper. He urged that joint efforts were needed for the progress and development of the country.

He said in the past Karachi was neglected and it was PTI leadership who was making every possible effort for the upgradation of the big city, which is the economic hub of the country.

The depleted infrastructure of the city would be strengthened and upgraded with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announced package of Rs 1100 billion.

He acknowledged that the private sector was playing vital role in economic development of the country. Korangi industrial area holds important position for the country; especially for the city. It had provided big employment and was contributing huge revenue to the national exchequer.

He said the government’s policy to curb COVID-19 pandemic had been appreciated all over the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government succeeded in maintaining balance in the safety of lives of the people and their livelihood.

He promised to arrange a meeting of KATI’s leaders with the Prime Minister , PM’s Advisor on Finance and the Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue for the resolution of FBR related issues facing.

KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Khalid Tawab, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain , Former President Zahid Saeed , Danish Khan and others addressed the occasion.

He said the industries of Korangi industrial area were facing shortage and interruption in gas and electricity supply.