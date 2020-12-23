KARACHI, Dec 23 (APP): Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday urged the philanthropists, affluent members of the society and corporate sector to support the cause of educating children belonging to remote parts of the country.

Talking to a delegation of Green Crescent Trust (GCT) here, he also appreciated the organization for working hard to educate children of the deprived families, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He acknowledged that establishment of over 150 charitable schools in remote parts by GST, with enrollment of no less than 29,000 kids has significantly contributed to a cause critical for national development.

The governor praised the committed members of the GCT for providing uninterrupted services, for past 27 years, to the kids, who otherwise may had been deprived of their basic right due to poverty.

Strategy adopted by GCT to work with federal, provincial and local governments to enroll out of school children was highly appreciable, he said adding that he would do his best to support the cause.

In this context he assured to help GCT and other relevant NGOs get linked with Ehsaas, the flagship poverty alleviation program of the federal government so as to turn their effort all the more efficient.

CEO of Green Crescent Trust Zahid Saeed thanked the Sindh Governor for taking interest in a cause aimed at public empowerment.