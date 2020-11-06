KARACHI, Nov 06 (APP): Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Friday said that the government was pursuing the vision of

Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country as digital Pakistan. The country was on the right path of progress.

He stated this while addressing as a chief guest in NIC program (Startups Demonstration and pitching session) at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET).

The Federal Minister said that the IT Ministry was undergoing revolutionary changes and the government would introduce 5G technology soon.

Amin Ul Haque said that 5G would prove to be an economic milestone for the country. He refuted the impression that the IT Ministry was not working in Sindh.

The government was serving the masses without any discrimination, keeping aside all political, linguistic and other discrimination.

The Minister added that IT Ministry continued working during the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 also.

He lauded the services of SSUET Vice Chancellor Javed Anwar and expressed the hope that the varsity, under dynamic leadership of its vice chancellor, would soon become one of the best universities of the country.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque announced to extend full support regarding IT sector to any varsity of the country including SSUET.