Government committed to take steps for welfare of journalists: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 07 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the government believed in freedom of the press and it was committed to take steps for welfare of the journalists.

The minister said this in a congratulatory message to newly elected office bearers of Press Association of Supreme Court.



The minister congratulated Raja Mohsin Ijaz on being elected President and Adeel Sarfraz on being elected Secretary General of the association.



He said that the Supreme Court coverage was a very important and sensitive and court reporters were fulfilling this responsibility with an efficient manner.



Court reporting plays an important role in increasing public confidence in the judiciary, said Chaudhry Fawad.



The minister remarked the the services of court reporters in providing information to the public on legal matters and important court decisions were commendable.



“We will provide health cards to journalists on priority basis,” Chaudhry Fawad assured.

He said that health cards would enable journalists to get free medical treatment up to one million rupees for themselves and their families.



He hoped that they would play their role for promotion of responsible journalism besides working for the welfare of journalists.