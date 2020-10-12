Good news for economy' as foreign remittances rose to $2.3 bln: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the country’s foreign remittances from overseas Pakistanis jumped to $2.3 billion in September, terming it another “good news for economy” despite the COVID-19 situation.

"Alhamdulillah, remittances from our hardworking overseas Pakistanis rose to $2.3 bn in Sept 2020, 31% higher than last Sept & 9% higher than August 2020," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister mentioned that this was the fourth consecutive month with remittances remained high above $2 billion.