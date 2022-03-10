Gill responds to Fazl’s statement

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communications Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said people showed trust in Imran Khan and he was elected as Prime Minister .

Responding to the statement of JUI-F leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, he said the people showed confidence in Imran Khan while mistrust on the so called opposition who had robbed the county’s money.



He said the people’s mistrust on the Maulana had resulted in end of his politics. ” The maulana had to give up his residence at the Minister’s enclave and the chairmanship of Kashmir Committee,” he said and added that the people’s faith in Imran Khan would lead the country to progress.