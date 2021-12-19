ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck has said that the climate change is more pressing challenge of the world that cannot be ignored or neglected anymore.

In a tweet on social media account, the envoy said that Federal Republic of Germany feel privileged to take lead in supporting of such countries and their initiatives where maximum focus on the issue of climate change.

Ambassador Schlagheck said that being the representative of the Germany I feel honored and privileged to have witnessed signing of a grant agreement of €13.5m for remarkable #TenBillionTreeTsunamiProgramme.

He said that all funds regarding the projects being provided by the @BMZ_Bund via @KfW_Islamabad ‘s afforestation efforts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said “Proud to be supporting this important green initiative.”

Talking to APP, Bernhard Schlagheck said recently Pakistan and Germany have signed a financing agreement for Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project (Phase-1).

He said that under the agreement, Germany will provide a grant of €13.5 million to Pakistan for the project through the KfW Development Bank.

German envoy hoped that the BTASP will result a clean and green environment through reduction in carbon emissions and also bring about socio-economic benefits to local communities.

He said such efforts for climate change would result in bringing sustainable and lasting positive impact in the lives of the deserving communities in the country and help mitigate the risks of climate change.

According to a KfW press release, the Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project (BTASP) grant agreement was signed by Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Asad Hayaud Din and Country Director KfW (German Development Bank) Sebastian Jacobi.

With the funds provided by the German Government, KfW Development Bank will support the efforts of Government of Pakistan to reduce the impacts of climate change by planting 10 Billion Trees, introducing best practices on native and invasive plant species, training on firefighting techniques and provision of equipment, and women / youth engagement and empowerment.

On the occasion, the Country Director KfW, Sebastian Jacobi stated that KfW is actively supporting the Government of Pakistan in the Energy and Climate Sector with an active portfolio of more than Euro 300 million.

KfW has provided funding for construction and rehabilitation of three hydropower projects, construction of power substations, installation of micro-hydel power plants, and also providing micro-financing for solarization of the homes in off-grid areas.

Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Mian Asad Hayaud Din expressed gratitude to the Government of Germany for supporting the flagship project of the Government of Pakistan.

Country Director KfW, Sebastian Jacobi and Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Mian Asad Hayaud Din exchanged the documents in the presence of German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck and Embassy officials.

He further highlighted that the Government of Pakistan has set ambitious targets to mitigate the impact of climate change. In this regard, continued support of Germany is highly commendable.

These investments will lead to a better and healthy future for the generations to come.

He disclosed that the Government of Germany is also considering providing another Euro 20 million for the next phase of the project.

Together, these investments will result in sustainable forest management by the government institutions and create jobs especially for women and youth.

He said that the signing of this agreement coincides with the celebrations for 60 years of development cooperation between the two countries.