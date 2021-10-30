GCCI asks TLP protesters not to harm public, private property

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday appealed Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) not to harm any public, private property and urged government to resolve the issue through dialogue.



Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Shoaib Butt , Senior Vice President Afaq Ayub and Vice President Waqas Afzal, in a joint statement sought immediate solution to the ongoing crisis between TLP and government.



They said the blockage of roads, internet shutdown and disruption in other communication services were causing massive losses to country’s economy. The country’s industry was already suffering enough due to post Covid crisis and international material price hikes.



Unrest on the streets would push country to a state of anarchy, they said adding that Gujranwala was one of the 4th largest industrial hub, 5th largest tax payers and contributing greatly in country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



Expressing sorrow over the loss of precious human lives of policemen, they said the products of business community were being damaged in trucks due to closure of roads for the last several days.



The termed the peaceful passage of TLP rally from Gujranwala as a result of best strategy of district administration, saying unrest sends negative message to country’s international customers,besides disturbing local trade greatly.



“We all were Hard Core Ashiq- e-Rasool and can never let any do any kind of disrespect to our holy Prophet,” they concluded.