GB people to not allow PML- N to set up corruption franchise: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday people of Gilgit-Baltistan would not allow the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz to set up a new corruption franchise there.

In a tweet, he said that conscious voters of Gilgit-Baltistan could not be deceived by those who had been rejected by the people.

He said those who turned Sindh into ruins could not develop the Gilgit Baltistan.

ALSO READ  'What a marvel', President pays tribute to late hockey icon

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR