GB govt to provide free meals to school children

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani Friday said the Gilgit-Baltistan government rolled out a “School Meals” programme with the help of private sector which would be extended soon to the whole region.

The programme was the need of the hour as most of the people in the country belonged to middle class and it was difficult for them to meet both ends.

Therefore, he said the GB government had started this program which would help them to ease their financial burden, a press released said.

He said the school feeding programme had been extended to the special education schools which would ensure balance diet to the students with disabilities and improve their health.

Highlighting the features of the programme, he said the meal programme was designed to meet the nutritional needs of school going children and enabling them to be healthy enough to participate in daily activities.

Providing food to school children would also incentivize parents to send their children to schools, he added.