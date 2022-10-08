GB govt plans to promote stadium culture for local cricketers: Chief Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Saturday said that the government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was planning to promote the stadium culture in order to groom local cricketing talent.

“We hope that players from this region will represent Pakistan in international tournaments. Moreover, we want to unlock region’s touristic potential that will spur economic activity in nearby villages and bring livelihood to people at their doorstep,” he added.

A cricket tournament was being organized at Pissan Cricket Stadium, Nagar. While inaugurating the stadium in presence of political leadership and local community, the Chief Secretary said that not only the stadium will nurture competitive spirit among players, but it will also strengthen bonds of brotherhood and camaraderie between the two districts.

In order to reach the ground, road access has been provided by widening three kilometers of road. Moreover, prefab toilets have been placed at the venue to facilitate tourists and players. Parking space has also been established to manage traffic.

Chief Secretary said the day will be remembered as a milestone for sports tourism in GB known for its winter sports.

The teams of Nagar and Diamer faced-off against each other.

Patrick, a tourist from Czech Republic said it was an awesome experience to witness a cricket match at such a scenic place.

In order to reach the ground, road access has been provided by widening three kilometers of road. Moreover, prefab toilets have been placed at the venue to facilitate tourists and players. Parking space has also been established to manage traffic.

Chief Secretary said the day will be remembered as a milestone for sports tourism in GB known for its winter sports.

The teams of Nagar and Diamer faced-off against each other.

Patrick, a tourist f

“I am very lucky that I am right here to see my first cricket match in the mountains of Rakaposhi,” he added.

Patrick thanked the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and local administration for providing such healthy activities for tourists across the world.

He said emphasised the importance of the positivity that comes from participation in sports.

He said positive aspects of athletic sports participation had a very deep meaning in his life.

“Life is synonymous with competition and sports and teach about engagement in healthy competitions,” Patrick said.