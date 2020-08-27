Gandapur asks to ensure KSP protection

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur Thursday directed authorities concerned to increase liaison with Punjab government to ensure the protection of Kashmir State Property (KSP).

The services of Punjab government would be sought to retrieve the KSP land worth billions of rupees, in different parts of the province, the minister said while reviewing progress made on the decisions taken during the previous meeting on the subject.

The minister made it clear that there would be no compromise on even an inch of land, belonging to KSP and castigated the previous governments for showing negligence towards this issue.

All resources would be utilized to increase the income of these properties, and it would be spent on the welfare of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He said KSP has seen an increase in its Income during the last fiscal year due to effective management of the ministry.

The meeting was Informed that the arrears of KSP Lahore worth Rs 2,569,334 had been recovered and 33 tenancies were changed during the last two year which gave an increase in income around Rs 2, 350,000 on account of transfer fee and enhanced rent.

The agricultural Land measuring 834-Acres at village Purab, Sheikhupura had been leased out for Rs 39,888,027 during the same period as compared to previous lease of Rs 17,828,475 which shows 123 per cent increase.