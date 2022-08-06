FS urges world to press upon India to halt HR abuses, undo demographic changes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday urged the world to press upon India to halt human rights abuses, reverse demographic changes, and Indian actions of August 5, 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign secretary, talking to the heads of the resident OIC, P5 and EU Missions, also sought the world’s role to press upon Indian to let the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions.

During the briefing, he apprise the envoys about the latest situation in the IIOJK post 5 August 2019.

He said the day marked completion of an unprecedented 36 months long military siege and draconian curbs on the fundamental freedoms of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, imposed upon them in the aftermath of the illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.

He elaborated that peace and security, legal and human rights dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The ambassadors were briefed on the grave human rights situation in IIOJK. India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 were aimed at undermining the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, and altering the demographic structure of IIOJK in blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and international law including 4th Geneva Convention. These steps were forcefully rejected by Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and the international community, he added.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood highlighted that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute had remained unresolved primarily due to India’s failure to implement the resolutions of the Security Council which stipulated that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir shall be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

He underscored that the ceasefire understanding of 25 February, 2021 along the Line of Control (LOC) was a prime example of Pakistan’s efforts for maintaining peace along the LOC, to save precious Kashmiri lives and to alleviate the sufferings of Kashmiris living along both sides of the LOC.

Sadly, he said the Indian actions of 5 August 2019 were a huge setback to our efforts to build regional peace. Onus was on India to create an enabling environment for meaningful engagement.