ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Tuesday planted a “Friendship Tree” at the Chinese Embassy compound to commemorate 70th anniversary of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

The 70th anniversary celebrations were jointly initiated by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in March this year.

Both sides have planned a wide range of activities, spread throughout the year, to mark this historic milestone.

FS Sohail Mahmood & @AmbNong planted a friendship Tree at Chinese Embassy compound as part of ongoing activities to #Celebrate7Decades of 🇵🇰🇨🇳 dip. ties. The plantation of evergreen Deodar tree depicts spirit of 🇵🇰🇨🇳 All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.#PakChinaAt70 pic.twitter.com/Ra4aPkOvFJ — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 13, 2021

The activities were also meant to celebrate the evolution of Pakistan-China friendship that has, over seven decades, transformed into a time-tested “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, despite vicissitudes of times and changes in the international and regional situation.

Plantation of the evergreen Deodar tree – which is also the national tree of Pakistan – depicted the spirit of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Both sides reiterated commitment to celebrate the 70th Anniversary in a befitting manner.