Fragmentation within PML-N weakening the party: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the fragmentation within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was weakening the party.

Talking to a private news channel, she said there were contradiction in the narrative of the PML-N president (Shehbaz Sharif) and vice president (Mariyam Nawaz), while Shehbaz Sharif was the silence on the issue of opposition resignations from assemblies, which clearly shows the rifts in the party.

SACM said there were cracks before in PML-N but the Lahore rally has opened the fort of PML-N, because there were very few MNA (Member of National Assembly) and MPA (Member of Punjab Assembly) of Shehbaz Sharif in the rally.

She also criticized that those who came with the aim of resignation of Prime Minister, today have reached the stage of resignation himself.

The opposition parties will never resign because they only do politics for personal gain, she added.

She further said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was an elected one and had not come into power through backdoor, while it will complete its tenure.