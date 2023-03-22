Founders’ Day held at PAF College Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The Annual Founders’ Day 2023 was held at Pakistan Air Force College, Sargodha. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

In his address, the Chief Guest said, “PAF College Sargodha has a proud history and rich legacy, since its establishment in the year 1953.

The College has been a nursery of hardcore professionals, infused with high values of integrity, sincerity, serving before self, devotion to duty and has produced the most acclaimed air warriors of PAF”, a PAF news release said.

He advised the students to be mindful of the great responsibility that rests on their shoulders and that they must take pride in the magnificent profession they aspire to join.

The Air Chief said that the dynamic and volatile traditional environment of national security demands a well-trained future technical force which can withstand this tech-intensive environment and the College has already realigned the training spectrum to make it possible.

He also congratulated the parents on the success of their wards and commended the faculty members for doing an excellent job. The Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winning houses.

The Chigwell Shield for sports was won by Iqbal House. General Service Training Cup for co-curricular activities was won by Alam House, while Chief of the Air Staff Academics trophy was won by Munir House. lqbal House lifted the coveted Quaid-e-Azam Shield for being overall Champion House of the Year.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal (R) Asif Maqsood, Principal PAF College, Sargodha presented annual report of the college.

A large number of serving and retired defence personnel, retired teachers, senior bureaucrats and parents of the pre-cadets were present on the occasion.