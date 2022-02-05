Former ambassadors highlight plight of Kashmiris, atrocities of India in series of articles

Former ambassadors of Pakistan wrote series of articles on the Kashmir Solidarity Day and highlighted the grave human rights violations by Indian government in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his article, ambassador Asif Durrani pleaded to the world to save Kashmiris from the brutalities of Indian security forces.

While Tahmina Janjua in her article had an in depth review of the inhuman occupation of India which caused immense sufferings to the Kashmiri people.

Ambassador (R) Masood Khalid, ambassador (R) Salman Bashir and ambassador (R) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry also penned the articles throwing light on different aspects of the Kashmir freedom struggle.