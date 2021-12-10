Former CJCSC laid to rest, military leadership offered funeral

RAWALPINDI, Dec 10 (APP):The funeral prayer of former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General (R) Shamim Alam Khan was offered here on Friday at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and large number of civil and military officials including senior retired Army officers and relatives of deceased attended the funeral, said an ISPR news release.

Earlier CJCSC, COAS, CNS and Chief of Air Staff expressed their heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former CJCSC General (R) Shamim Alam Khan.

“May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” said the ISPR DG in a tweet.