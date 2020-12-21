Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday stressed the need for promoting science diplomacy among the COMSTECH member states to achieve advancement in the field of technology.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received Prof. Dr. Darkhan Kydyrali, President International Turkic Academy and Coordination General COMSTECH (the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation), Dr.Iqbal Choudhary, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary appreciated the launch of the Al-Farabi Forum in recognition of the scholarly contributions of a great Muslim philosopher.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the cooperation on scientific matters and promotion of Iqbal Studies in the Turkic world.