Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Saturday met the Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan and shared Pakistan’s perspective on the situation in Ukraine.

FS Sohail Mahmood met with the Amb of Ukraine. FS shared Pakistan’s perspective on the situation, emphasizing the importance of de-escalation, dialogue & diplomacy for a diplomatic solution. Also discussed safety & security of Pakistanis in Ukraine & evacuation arrangements. pic.twitter.com/zRR8NQhCCF — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 26, 2022

The Foreign Secretary also held discussions with envoys of Poland, Romania and Hungary.