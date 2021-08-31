Food self-sufficiency govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said it was his government’s top priority to make Pakistan self-sufficient in food production.

He stated this during a meeting with Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam who briefed him about the expected increase in the production of crops of rice, sugarcane, corn and cotton.

The prime minister said the government was ensuring implementation of agriculture transformation plan to modernize the sector.

He was also informed about the reforms brought by the ministry in the sectors of livestock and fisheries.

The prime minister was told that improvements were being introduced in the reproduction of livestock, supply of food and provision of health facilities.

He was apprised about the reforms that were being introduced in the research institutions for further increase in the production of crops.