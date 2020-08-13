FO condemns killing of mentally-ill Pakistani Hindu teenager by India’s BSF

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): The Foreign Office on Thursday condemned the killing of a mentally-challenged Pakistani Hindu teenager by India’s Border Security Forces (BSF), saying India could not succeed in spreading misinformation about Pakistan.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in response to a media query mentioned that on the night of August 8, the BSF shot dead a 17-year-old civilian named Bero Mal in Nagarparkar Sector.

“This condemnable killing of the mentally-challenged Pakistani Hindu comes in the backdrop of Indian misinformation and propaganda campaign against Pakistan including the so-called ‘infiltration’ across the border,” he said.

He said, “Killing a mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu and crying ‘infiltration’, speaks volumes about the credibility of false Indian claims”.

The FO Spokesperson said the baseless Indian propaganda could not divert attention from its internal issues, the treatment of minorities in the country and the unacceptable situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.