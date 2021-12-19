FMs of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan agree on enhancing ties

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday held a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister for Transport Makhkamov Ilkhom and discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interest.

Qureshi said the brotherly ties of Pakistan and Uzbekistan were based on similarities of history, religion and cultural affinities.



He said Pakistan wanted longstanding strategic ties with Uzbekistan.

Good to welcome Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Makhkamov Ilkhom Rustamovich ahead of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the CFM of @OIC_OCI. Connectivity in the region is key to the future and prosperity of Afghanistan and indeed the region. 🇵🇰 🇺🇿 #OICInPakistan#OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/rgqlswzkAR — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 18, 2021





The early implementation of the interim trade agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will increase commerce between the two countries, he noted.



He underlined the need for the promotion of communication links between the two countries.



They agreed that direct flights between the capitals of the two countries would strengthen the existing ties.

Pakistani Foreign Minister said Pakistan was looking forward to hosting the 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Pakistan in March, 2022.



He said it was the source of satisfaction that peace in Afghanistan was a reality after wars of 40 years in the country.



He said if the emerging humanitarian crisis was not averted in Afghanistan, it would have harmful consequences for the neighbouring countries, region and the world.



He thanked the OIC for its unwavering support of Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.



He said OIC comprising 57 countries could play an effective role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN Security Council resolutions.



The minister said OIC was a strong voice of the Muslim Ummah and should play a vibrant role in tackling the challenge of Islamophobia, for maintaining peace and security and for resolution of longstanding disputes.



Meanwhile Foreign Minister Qureshi also met with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and held talks on matters of bilateral and regional interest.

Great to welcome you FM @bayramov_jeyhun to Pakistan.

I look forward to working with you for the success of outcomes of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the CFM of @OIC_OCI on Afghanistan.

🇵🇰 🇦🇿 #OICInPakistan#OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/zO6lckiHuN — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 18, 2021





Qureshi said Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed close fraternal ties and their relations were based on shared history, culture and civilization.



He said Pakistan was desirous of meaningful interaction with the countries of Central Asia.

Pakistan was focused on enhancing political, trade, economic and defence ties with the Central Asian countries.



He said Pakistan always supported Azerbaijan on its principled position on the issue of Nagorno Karabakh.



He welcomed the formation of a joint chamber of commerce of the two countries.



The two leaders agreed on early negotiations for a bilateral preferential trade agreement.