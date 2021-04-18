FM visits Pakistan pavilion at UAE World Expo

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday visited Pakistan pavilion at World Expo 2020 to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1.

On the occasion, Pakistan ambassador to UAE Afzal Mahmood, Pakistan Consul General Dubai Consulate Ahmad Amjad Ali and other senior officials of the embassy also accompanied the foreign minister, said a news release.

On Saturday, the foreign minister had arrived Dubai, UAE on a three-day official visit.

The foreign minister, during his visit to expo, said presence of Pakistan pavilion in the international expo being held this year was a manifestation of decades old friendship between Pakistan and UAE.

It also showed the enhanced economic ties and bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries in different sectors, he observed.

Qureshi expressed his pleasure over the role played by huge number of Pakistani diaspora in the progress and development of UAE.

Pakistan pavilion set up during the world expo covered an area of 3450 square feet.