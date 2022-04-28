FM receives felicitation call from his Iranian counterpart

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday received a felicitation call from Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

They underscored the importance of fraternal ties between the two countries.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked Iran’s support over the Kashmir issue.

